

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.01.2021 / 14:29

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Chairman First name: Haishan Last name(s): Liang

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.

b) LEI

3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: CNE000000CG9

b) Nature of the transaction

647,127 Shares have been allocated in accordance with Core Employee Stock Ownership Scheme. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0 EUR 0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0 EUR 0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-01-27; UTC+8

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

