

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy said it has set a goal to increase the number of employees from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups by 30% by 2025. It represents an increase from 10% to 13% in the overall employee population, and 7.5% to 9.7% at the leadership level compared to the 2019 baseline.



The company noted that it is enhancing its recruiting strategy and hiring processes. The changes include launching a FirstEnergy Ambassador network to build relationships with colleges, universities and educational organizations; increasing investments and involvement with historically Black colleges and universities; and providing leadership and management training around its hiring philosophy.



The company's goals include the previously announced pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

