Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

28 JANUARY 2021

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, on 27 January 2021, it purchased 600,000 ordinary shares at a price of 286.00p per share in accordance with the authority granted to it by shareholders at its 2020 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company has 81,017,828 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

