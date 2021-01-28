Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2021 | 14:40
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 28

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(a closed-ended investment schemeincorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registration number56535)
(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

28 JANUARY 2021

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

The Company announces that, on 27 January 2021, it purchased 600,000 ordinary shares at a price of 286.00p per share in accordance with the authority granted to it by shareholders at its 2020 Annual General Meeting. The purchased shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company has 81,017,828 ordinary shares in issue. There are no shares held in treasury.

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
+44 20 7496 3000
James Maxwell - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
+44 1481 745 323
Sam Walden

Website
www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com



END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.