

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 23rd.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 847,000, a decrease of 67,000 from the previous week's revised level of 914,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 875,000 from the 900,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Jobless claims declined for the second consecutive week after reaching a more than four-month high of 927,000 in the week ended January 9th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de