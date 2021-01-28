Halo Technology Group Acquires Skylane Optics

Acquisition Expands Halo's Global Footprint and Cements its Position as the Compatible Optics Leader.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Technology Group ("Halo" or "Halo Group"), the world's largest manufacturer of compatible fiber optic transceivers and high-speed cabling, announced today it has acquired Skylane Optics ("Skylane"). With offices in Europe, Brazil, and the United States, Skylane's optical networking products enable critical voice, video, and data networks for enterprise, service provider, data center and telecommunications providers globally.

"We are incredibly excited about adding Skylane's cutting-edge product offering and their very talented team to our group," said Matt McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Halo. "Halo is committed to growing the Skylane business and to continue to meet the demands of its sophisticated and diverse customer base. With the added strength and capabilities derived from our platform, we expect Skylane to thrive as part of the Halo Group."

The acquisition adds improved technical reach and enhanced operational power to Halo. New product additions like Skylane's CFP-DCO coherent product offering will improve Halo's ability to meet its customers growing needs of network flexibility and fiber maximization. Operationally there will be a benefit of improved production capacity, automation and manufacturing efficiencies with Skylane's patented Anaconda production system. This marks the third successful acquisition by Halo since 2017, after it was formed by London-based Inflexion Private Equity Partners to create a global optoelectronics platform.

"Halo has become the global market leader in compatible optics with the expertise to meet the needs of virtually any network architecture requirements, whether enterprise, hyperscale data center or multinational telco," said Al Aguirre, Chairman of the Halo Technology Board of Directors. "The Skylane transaction enhances the group's abilities and further proves the value of the platform as a global growth vehicle."

About Halo Technology Group

Halo Group is a multinational corporation headquartered in Irvine, California. It is the world's largest independent provider of optoelectronics. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, it has been in business since 1999. It develops and markets mission critical optical networking solutions including optical transceivers, multiplexers, ROADMs, EDFAs, high-speed optical cabling, in addition to other supporting optical connectivity products. With manufacturing and distribution centers in the US, UK, and India, Halo serves the networking needs of a broad spectrum of enterprise, service provider and telecommunications customers globally.

About Skylane Optics

Skylane Optics is a leading provider of transceivers for optical communications. Skylane offers an extensive range of optical solutions including optical and copper transceivers, DACs, AOCs, multiplexers, and coding boxes (TCS) for a broad range of applications. It serves a wide range of customers across Europe, South America, and North America.

Media Contact

Claire Lin

Claire.Lin@halotechnology.com