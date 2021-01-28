

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Keppel Corp. Limited (KPELY.PK, KPELF.PK), a Singapore-based investment holding company, on Thursday reported net loss for fiscal 2020 of S$506 million, compared to net income of S$707 million in the prior year. Loss per share was 27.8 cents, compared to earnings of 38.9 cents last year.



The latest period's results include impairments of S$952 million mainly due to the offshore & marine or O&M business, the bulk of which was recognized in the second quarter.



Excluding impairments in both years, the Group would have registered a net profit of S$446 million for fiscal 2020, compared to net profit of S$828 million in the prior year.



The company noted that apart from Keppel O&M, all key business units of the Group remained profitable in fiscal 2020.



Revenue for the year declined 13 percent to S$6.57 billion from S$7.58 billion last year, mainly due to lower contributions from the Energy & Environment, Urban Development and Asset Management segments. These were was offset by higher revenue from Connectivity.



The company's directors will propose a final cash dividend of 7.0 cents per share for fiscal 2020. Including the interim cash dividend of 3.0 cents per share paid to shareholders in August 2020, the total distribution for fiscal 2020 will be 10.0 cents per share.



