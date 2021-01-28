Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD), a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis, will begin shipping its THC Kiss Gummies to BC Cannabis Stores. The company also received a reorder for its THC Kiss Gummies from its distributor in Saskatchewan, which has reported brisk sales of the THC Kiss Gummies. THC Kiss Gummies are infused with the company's propriety THC Kiss cannabis extract, with each package containing 4 gummies with a total of 10 milligrams of THC.

The company is currently focused on its cannabis 2.0 products, being the and Kiss Gummies and Kiss cannabis beverage shot, with both products currently being sold.

John Miller, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to launch our strawberry flavoured THC Kiss Gummies in B.C. We have many more flavours in development. THC is well positioned to cater to a mature and evolving cannabis market. Our beverage and edible products are in a league of their own, allowing us to capture brand recognition. Our invention of our own proprietary extraction system gives us a competitive advantage. We look forward to increasing and sustaining our market share with innovative products that deliver."

THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under Health Canada's Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a licensed producer under the current regime since 2016.

With its cultivation and production based in Kelowna, B.C., including a proprietary extraction system, as well as facilities to develop proprietary strains of cannabis, the company sells dried cannabis flower and cannabis beverages and edibles to Canada's medical and recreational cannabis markets.

Fundamental Research recently initiated coverage on the company.

Analyst Sid Rajeev stated: "With the anticipated market recovery from the pandemic, and the growth in edibles/beverage sales, we believe THC is entering a highly conducive market. THC has a sound balance sheet. We believe the company will not need to raise capital this year."

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 1-844-THCMEDS or email info@THCbiomed.com.

