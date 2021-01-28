New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: A2QB0L) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. The Company's common shares are traded on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol " DGTHF ."

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly - traded companies. This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of shares and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enhancing accessibility and trading volume potential from online transactions.

In addition to trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market, the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol " DGTL " and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol " A2QB0L ."

For more information, visit https://dgtlinc.com or contact:

Investor Relations

John Belfontaine, Director

Email: IR@dgtlinc.com

Phone: +1 (877) 879-3485

DGTL HOLDINGS INC.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is an asset management company that acquires and accelerates innovative and disruptive digital media and advertising technology companies, powered by Artificial Intelligence. DGTL (i.e. Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in acquiring fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a-service) via a blend of unique capitalization structures.

