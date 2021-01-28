Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 2021-01-28 LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES (Record Id 161048) Correction: Listing 161048 cancelled. Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 4 certificate(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 2021-01-29. The certificate(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (HEL Leverage Certificates) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280