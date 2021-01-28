DJ Commerzbank announces cornerstones of its new strategy programme

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) Commerzbank announces cornerstones of its new strategy programme 28-Jan-2021 / 15:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Due to the recent media coverage on Commerzbank's strategy, the Bank announces that the Board of Managing Directors has submitted a draft of the new strategy to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board meeting in which this proposal is due to be discussed is scheduled for 3 February 2021. After that the strategy is to be decided upon by the Board of Managing Directors. So far, no decisions have been taken on any item of the strategy programme. The Bank intends to focus and digitalise its business model, considerably reduce costs in all areas, and significantly increase its profitability by 2024. Going forward, the Bank will consistently put profitability before growth, in particular when it comes to the efficient use of capital or adequate pricing of products and services. As part of the Group's restructuring, there will be a significant headcount reduction. Commerzbank will reduce approximately 10,000 full-time equivalents in gross terms. In Germany, this will affect every third job. As part of a wide-ranging digitalisation, the Bank will substantially reduce its branch network from the current level of 790 to 450 and significantly expand its digital offerings for its customers. As a result of the restructuring, Commerzbank targets a Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) of 6.5 to 7 per cent for the financial year 2024. Compared to the figures expected for 2020, costs will be reduced by EUR1.4 billion or around 20 per cent by 2024. At the same time, revenues are expected to remain largely stable - excluding further growth of mBank. Despite of the significant restructuring, the Bank targets a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (CET 1) which is at least 200 to 250 basis points above the minimum regulatory requirements (MDA). Commerzbank is anticipating restructuring expenses totalling EUR1.8 billion, which will be fully financed with existing funds. The restructuring expenses will be fully booked in the current financial year. A provision of EUR0.8 billion was already set aside in the financial year 2020 to cover a substantial proportion of the restructuring expenses that will be incurred. In addition, there are further EUR0.1 billion in provisions from 2019. ***** Subject to a positive decision by the Board of Managing Directors, Commerzbank will present details of the strategy and concrete measures and targets for the years 2021 to 2024 at the annual results press conference on 11 February 2021. A capital markets day will also be held for investors on the same day. ***** Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Contact: Christoph Wortig Head of Investor Relations Commerzbank AG Investor Relations Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331 e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com

