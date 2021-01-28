Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
WKN: A2AN3G ISIN: SE0007278841 
Frankfurt
28.01.21
08:01 Uhr
5,520 Euro
-0,210
-3,66 %
28.01.2021
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of paid subscription shares in Serneke Group AB (10/21)

The paid subscription shares in Serneke Group AB will be delisted. Last trading
day for SRNKE BTA B will be on February 2, 2021. 

Instrument:    Paid subscription shares
---------------------------------------
Short name:    SRNKE BTA B             
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:     SE0015346507            
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  212916                  
---------------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
