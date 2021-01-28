Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Worth $ 52.50 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research

- The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is principally driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market" By Type (Biologics, Small Molecules), By Application (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market was valued at USD 31.04 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 52.50 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.80 % from 2021 to 2027.

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=105773

Browse in-depth TOC on "Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market Overview

The Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market is principally driven by increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology. In addition, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are making meaningful investments in research to meet the increasing needs of the healthcare sector. For example, According to the 2019 Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) member annual study, in 2018 its member companies funded USD 79.6 billion in research and development (R&D). Furthermore, the collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and healthcare stakeholders for R&D into therapeutics will also spur the adoption of lab automation. Hence exceeding the production levels will expect to drive the demand of the flow imaging microscopy market. Moreover, stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across all industries across the globe are also driving the growth of the targeted market.

The major players in the market are Bio-Techne (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Microtrac MRB (Germany), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Fritsch (Germany), Haver & Boecker (Germany), Spectris (UK), HORIBA (Japan),Shimadzu Corporation (Japan, and Anton Paar (Austria).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type

Biologics



Small Molecules

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Application

Biotechnology companies



Pharmaceutical companies

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Spectroscopy Market by Technology (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, UV-Visible Spectroscopy, Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy, Near-infrared Spectroscopy, Color Measurement Spectroscopy, and Raman Spectroscopy), by Application (Pharmaceutical Applications, Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Applications, Food & Beverage Testing, Environment Testing, Academic Research), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Bone Graft And Substitutes Market by Type (Allograft, Bone Graft Substitute, and Cell-based Matrices), by Applications (Craniomaxillofacial, Dental Bone Grafting, Joint Reconstruction, Spinal Fusion, and Trauma, by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Small Molecule CMO Market by Application (Cardiovascular, Oncology, Diabetes, and Immunological Disorders), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Knee Support And Braces Market by Type (Knee Support, Knee Braces), by Application (Medical Use and Sports Use), by End-Users (Hospitals and Orthopedic Clinics), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 5 microsurgical instrument manufacturers: Tailoring finest nanotechnology with medical science

Visualize Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428772/Flow_Imaging_Microscopy_Dynamic_Image_Analysis_Market.jpg