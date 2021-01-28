Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
WKN: A14S5S ISIN: IE00BXC8D038 Ticker-Symbol: APGN 
Stuttgart
28.01.21
08:02 Uhr
5,900 Euro
+0,020
+0,34 %
Dow Jones News
28.01.2021 | 16:28
Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited: APPLEGREEN PLC

DJ Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited: APPLEGREEN PLC 

Tibra Trading PTY Limited (-) 
Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited: APPLEGREEN PLC 
28-Jan-2021 / 14:55 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap19 
 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 
 
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
 1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
Name of person dealing (Note 1)                                                   Tibra Trading Pty Ltd 
Company dealt in                                                                  APPLEGREEN PLC 
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)  Ordinary 
Date of dealing                                                                  27th January 2021  2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS  a. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3) 
                                            Long               Short 
                                            Number        (%)  Number   (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)        3,833,799 (3.178%) 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total                                       3,833,799 (3.178%)  b. Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) 
Class of relevant security:                  Long         Short 
                                             Number   (%) Number   (%) 
(1) Relevant securities 
 
 
(2) Derivatives (other than options) 
 
 
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 
Total Ap20  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)  a. Purchases and sales 
 
Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities  Price per unit (Note 5) 
  b. Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions) 
Product name, Nature of transaction      Number of relevant securities Price per unit 
e.g. CFD      (Note 6)                   (Note 7)                      (Note 5) 
CFD           Decreasing a long position 1,371                         5.7 EUR  c. Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities  i. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 
Product name, Writing, selling,    Number of securities to               Type, e.g.               Option money paid/ 
              purchasing, varying  which the option relates     Exercise American,         Expiry received per unit 
e.g. call     etc.                 (Note 7)                     price    European etc.     date   (Note 5) 
option 
 ii. Exercising 
Product name, 
                 Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) 
e.g. call option 
  d. Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) 
Nature of transaction         Price per unit 
                      Details 
(Note 8)                      (if applicable) (Note 5) 
 Ap21 2.           OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO 

28th January 2021 
Date of disclosure 
 
Contact name                                                     Dominic Simpson 
                                                                 +44 203 100 9281 
Telephone number 
 
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Category Code: RET - APPLEGREEN PLC 
TIDM:          - 
LEI Code:      549300EDVNGE1E2PFM35 
Sequence No.:  92493 
EQS News ID:   1164029 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2021 09:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
