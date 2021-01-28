The critical care therapeutics market is poised to grow by USD 888.68 million during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the critical care therapeutics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for albumin in China.
The critical care therapeutics market analysis includes drug class and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing preference for marketed products over alternative treatment options as one of the prime reasons driving the critical care therapeutics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The critical care therapeutics market covers the following areas:
Critical Care Therapeutics Market Sizing
Critical Care Therapeutics Market Forecast
Critical Care Therapeutics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- CSL Ltd.
- Grifols SA
- Kedrion Spa
- LFB SA
- Novartis AG
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Fiver forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Drug Class
- Market segments
- Comparison by Drug class
- Albumin Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antithrombin concentrates Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Prothrombin complex concentrates Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Factor XIII concentrates Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fibrinogen concentrates Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Drug class
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
