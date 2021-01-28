Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

CA4063721027 Halo Collective Inc. 28.01.2021 CA40638K1012 Halo Collective Inc. 29.01.2021 Tausch 1:1

CA59562B1013 Midas Gold Corp. 28.01.2021 CA59562B5071 Midas Gold Corp. 29.01.2021 Tausch 10:1

