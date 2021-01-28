Alfasigma to expand its digital footprint

Online doctorAsyou, a web platform entirely dedicated to physicians

The website optimizes research on the most important and autoritative medical databases such as Pubmed, ICTRP and ClinicalTrials.gov.

An entirely new area presents online courses for physicians on several different topics

BOLOGNA, Italy, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfasigma has recently launched a number of digital activities that expand its web presence and improves its touchpoints around the world.

doctorAsyou - online at www.doctorasyou.com - is a web portal entirely dedicated to physicians with two main areas: online scientific research and medical training development.

The Website database optimizes and simplifies online research process of scientific medical information, for a continuous updating, necessary to face clinical decisions in the best possible way.

The database is updated daily and returns a total of about 30 million abstracts, combining the three most authoritative databases in the world such as PubmedICTRP and ClinicalTrials.gov.

This comprehensive database is able to discover articles and original researches, keeping users up to date with health and medical developments in order to stay ahead and improve patient care. It's available also a virtual library, useful to manage in different folders all saved publication and search interests. doctorAsyou is focused on first-hand clinical information, in fact it filteres out non relevant documents types from PubMed (e.g. video, editorials, books) and improves with other sources.

Pier Vincenzo Colli, CEO of Alfasigma declares: "doctorAsyou is a relevant investment that Alfasigma has done in favor of the global scientific community in order to facilitate research work and continuous medical development of healthcare professionals. It's another important step in our digital transformation entirely dedicated to serve psysicians and reserarrchers around the world. The scope goes beyond our focus in gastro-intestinal, vascular and rheumatological therapeutic areas, because also this project is consistent with our corporate social responsibility effort to support research and development in all scientific areas."

The second area is made up with high-level training programs that permit to advance professional careers and build users' confidence with a 3-6 month action-oriented learning experience made up of cohort and self-paced courses, designed and taught by a global experts community. Educational activities are delivered in a wide variety of formats that are intended to facilitate paying attention and remembering what is learned. At the same time the courses can be attended anytime and anywhere. A number of topics are covered such as Writing in Science, Medication Adherence Definition, Tools, & Statistics, Internet of Medical Things in Healthcare, Communication Skills For Surgeons, A Data-Driven Approach to Improve Patient Care and others.

Pubmed comprises over 30 million citations for biomedical literature from MEDLINE, life science journals, and online books. PubMed citations and abstracts include the fields of biomedicine and health, covering branches of the life sciences, behavioral sciences, chemical sciences, and bioengineering.

ICTRP: International Clinical Trial Registry Platform is a service set up by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure that information regarding clinical trials is accessible to all those involved in healthcare decision making.

Clinicaltrials.gov: it's a database of privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted in 50 states and in 216 countries. ClinicalTrials.gov is a resource provided by the U.S. national Library of Medicine and it includes around 350,000 research studies.

About Alfasigma

Privately owned, Alfasigma is one of the leading Italian pharmaceutical companies, present in over 90 countries, through distributors and subsidiaries and has a workforce of around 3,000 people, R&D laboratories, and 5 production plants.

In Italy, Alfasigma is a leader in the market for prescription products where, in addition to the strong focus on gastrointestinal, it is present in many primary care therapeutic areas. Alfasigma also produces and markets self-medication products, nutraceuticals and food supplements.

More information is available at the corporate website https://www.alfasigma.com

