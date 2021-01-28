World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA Winner

National recognition follows five regional Top Workplaces awards highlighting company's culture, employee satisfaction

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company providing personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, has been named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA winner in the financial services category. This marks the sixth Workplace award the brand has received in the past year in addition to five regional 2020 Top Workplace awards in New Mexico, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

The independent award is presented by Energage and is based on employee feedback gathered from more than 1,100 large multi-state organizations. This year, the award is especially significant as it recognizes companies that have successfully built and maintained strong employee connections and cultures of success in the midst of unprecedented challenges.

The impact of the global health crisis brought numerous changes for World Finance, requiring everyone to embrace a spirit of flexibility, adaptability and innovation. In addition to the adoption of virtual and remote technology for company communications, corporate employees, branch managers and auditors shifted to remote work as early as mid-March of 2020. Flexible branch hours were added to better accommodate the needs of essential workers and parents impacted by school closures, as well as a digital loan application and funding process to support social distancing.

"We are so grateful to be named a 2021 Top Workplaces USA company, especially while navigating the challenges of a global pandemic. Feedback from team members is one of our most meaningful measures of success as a company, and we strive to ensure our team feels valued as an integral part of the World Finance family at all levels," says Chad Prashad, CEO of World Acceptance, parent company of World Finance. "We work hard to not only serve our customers, but to also create a culture and environment that encourages every member of our team to serve with empathy and expertise. This award demonstrates that our initiatives and commitment to culture truly do make a difference in the lives of our nearly 3,500 team members, and how that level of engagement translates into the care they put into serving World Finance customers in communities throughout the country."

Headquartered in South Carolina, World Finance employs more than 3,300 people at its 1,200 community-based branches across 16 states.

About Top Workplaces USA 2021 awards issued by Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. For more information, visit www.topworkplaces.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD), is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services to over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the company operates more than 1,200 community-based World Finance branches across 16 states. The company primarily serves a segment of the population that does not have ready access to credit, but unlike many other lenders in this segment, World works with its customers to understand their broader financial pictures, ensures individuals have the ability and stability to make payments, and helps them achieve their financial goals. In its last fiscal year, the company helped more than 225,000 individuals improve their credit score out of subprime and deep subprime. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

