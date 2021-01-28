Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Taat Lifestyle meldet große Marketingoffensive und Onlineverkauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.01.2021 | 17:28
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 28

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Brett Miller
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each


ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares across two junior ISAs relating to the PDMR and Persons Closely Associated as follows:

1. 167 shares - J R Miller
2. 167 shares - J L Miller
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1. £5.9889167
2. £5.9889167
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price




334 shares


£2000.30
e)Date of the transaction
28 January 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.