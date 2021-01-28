Piercey & Associates, Ltd.: Prominent Christian Attorney Kenneth Piercey is Spotlighted in a Feature Write-Up with the Econotimes

Econotimes recently collaborated with distinguished lawyer Kenneth Piercey of Piercey & Associates Ltd., who gave a window into working in the field of litigation. Throughout the interview, Kenneth Piercey provides an overview of the estate planning process while highlighting the importance of protecting one's assets.

BARRINGTON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / Despite the importance of a will and its recognized inevitability, there is still a large percentage of Americans over the age of fifty-five who do not have one in place. From an outside perspective, this may seem alarming but the staff at Piercey & Associates Ltd., a prominent estate and trust planning law firm focusing in tax elimination and wealth protection strategies, have seen it all too often.

The Econotimes, a fast-growing non-partisan source of global news, recently interviewed Piercey & Associates Ltd. to shed light on exactly why some Americans are hesitant when it comes to estate planning. Kenneth Piercey, the firm's partner, gives specific cases that illustrate what he deems as the top five myths surrounding estate planning, some of which include the presumption that wills require wealth or that planning should only come at a certain age. However, as the team at Piercey & Associates Ltd. has witnessed, these types of assumptions can be dangerous and ultimately financially destructive.

For those looking for a reputable law firm to help with estate planning, or who are looking to learn more about the topic at hand, Piercey & Associates Ltd.'s full interview with Econotimes can be viewed here.

About Piercey & Associates Ltd.

Piercey & Associates is a law firm based out of Barrington, Illinois, with attorneys who focus their practice in the areas of estate and tax planning, asset protection, real estate, and elder law. Valuing the well-being of their community, the firm works diligently to provide honest, practical advice to those currently navigating the legal landscape. With customer confidence as their highest priority, the professionals at Piercey & Associates Ltd. strive to apply the biblical principles of integrity, wisdom, service, kindness, and peace to the practice of law.

