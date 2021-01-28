VIP-Media: How Brandon Henry Manages Multiple Businesses And Grows New Ones Through Cultivating Many Skills

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / In a world of many niches, Brandon Henry has taken a different approach. A self-proclaimed "extreme generalist", Brandon is a true jack of all trades, master of none - except when it comes to mastering his time.

"I was dead set on mastering time. Most people don't view time as a valuable asset in life until it's too late, and they're stuck wondering how much they've lost, instead of putting to work every bit of knowledge they've acquired in order to be a self-sustaining, productive member of society," Brandon says.

From an early age, Brandon knew time was the important factor when it came to business and beyond. He spent many years trying to understand it, expanding his pool of knowledge, who when the time came, he would be ready to mobilize his skills. That chance has luckily come many times - from age 15 to now, in 21 years, Brandon has had 10 self-deemed failed businesses, and 3 wildly successful versions of those failures.

Currently, Brandon runs multiple businesses, all centered around his "Busyworkin" brand, which licenses intellectual property acquired over the years to be leveraged across other networks.

"Most people would refer to this as consulting in some manner, or fashion. I think of it more as daily possibilities: Each day I have the opportunity to engage myself with something I truly enjoy because each business I choose to involve myself in is a passion project. Sure, there's a system in place to grow and scale many different types of businesses, but these days, I'm focused on helping my friends and family break their own wheels to become independent of 'the system'," Brandon says.

Brandon's motivations to get involved with business was plain and simple: a desire to be unlike anyone else, and a need to follow his true self.

"My mom always encouraged me to be who I felt like being, every day. I've always been mystified by how others embrace their personalities, not paying attention to how others react in their presence, knowing that the work being done had a goal in mind that wasn't inherently selfish, and whose outcome would be a benefit to all those who decided to be positively affected by its creation. It wasn't until my late twenties, early thirties, did I finally put all of the pieces of the puzzle together," Brandon outlines.

It's in this true-to-self nature that Brandon finds his most powerful mindset, which he outlines as one of the most important aspects of starting and running your own business. In the business industry and beyond, knowing yourself is a vital part in working towards success.

"Full transparency with yourself is one of the most difficult things to achieve; Some call it 'ego-death'," Brandon says.

When Brandon came to this same realization, he realized that he had the power and means to change the world around him, being able to change it for the good of others, as well as himself. While it may seem simple when stated so clearly, Brandon acknowledges that nothing is that easy. Regardless of this fact, Brandon encourages those looking to start their own business to keep going and moving forward, using the metaphor of climbing a mountain to illustrate the journey to the top.

"It is an incredible mountain to climb. And don't let it fool you, it is a mountain. Some would say it's very hard to live with no money, but choosing to wake up everyday and make money for yourself, in your own business, your own way, is also very hard. But, once you have a path laid out, and you have a map to your personal treasure, you are the only one who can stop you. Don't give up before you reach the top of the mountain," Brandon says.

In 2021 Brandon plans on limiting his clientele in order to focus on quality and scalability of each project. Matthew Lee Morgan, famed Cannabis Operator and Entrepreneur, and his mentorship has led to Brandon's focus, growth, and redefined his leadership abilities inside the digital marketplace. As such, both Brandon and Matthew have taken on roles with new and exciting companies who possess the critical skills necessary to grow and scale their personal brands. Brandon warns everyone to be on the lookout for the Xtract Energy team in 2021, as well as, the introduction to more of his personal passion projects inside the animal conservation space.

To follow these exciting projects to fruition, be sure to stay up to date on Brandon's Busyworkin Instagram and website.

