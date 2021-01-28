Huntsville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2021) - Dinatrum/Alumifuel Power Corporation (OTC Pink: AFPW) ("Dinatrum" or the "Company"). Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, is pleased to announce that the Company is working with a group of Financial Consultants to bring the Company to Fully Reporting.

The Company has filed a 10Q for the Third Quarter of 2016.

The Company will be providing a Critical Path very soon regarding this process. Such Critical Path will have specific dates which could range between 15 and 30 days. The Company has been requested by its Shareholders and Consultants to make this announcement to remain transparent.

The Company will soon start to work on its main Development. Market Awareness will focus on the development of the Company's Sonora projects, within its Pristine Beach within the "Las Perlas" development in Rocky Point, Mexico. The Company's website shows the exact location of such development http://bit.ly/2ToI6Li

The Company is also making an assessment on the companies that Control its Physical and Tangible Assets regarding Clean Energy, specifically related to Hydrogen. The Company recognizes the importance of presenting Financial Statements and is working daily to present them to OTC Markets and to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company's name change, and new trading symbol will be effective in the over-the-counter markets when FINRA has completed its review of the Company's application for the name change.

DINATRUM, INC./ALUMIFUEL POWER CORPORATION

DINATRUM is a Real Estate Developer with projects within North America.

The Company's Social Media presence is displayed as follows:

https://www.instagram.com/dinatrum13/

https://twitter.com/afpw_ir

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dinatrum1

https://www.facebook.com/dinatrum

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia,

President & CEO

Dinatrum

For further information, please contact the company at 1-514-432-7746 or by email at info@dinatrum.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73072