Alcoa Corp., Almatis BV, and Alumina Ltd. will emerge as major aluminum oxide market participants during 2021-2025

The aluminum oxide market is expected to grow by 32.95 million MT during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aluminum oxide market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The aluminum oxide market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Aluminum Oxide Market Participants:

Alcoa Corp.

Alcoa Corp. operates the business through various segments such as Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The company offers smelter grade alumina to aluminum manufacturers worldwide. They also produce non-metallurgical grade alumina for sale to industrial chemical operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

Almatis BV

Almatis BV operates the business through the Products segment. The company offers alumina which is most widely known as the feed for the production of aluminum metal. This product is used in different product applications including grinding, purification, agglomeration, sintering/calcination, crushing, and sieving.

Alumina Ltd.

Alumina Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company specifically offers alumina, the feedstock for aluminum smelting.

Aluminum Oxide Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The aluminum oxide market is segmented as below:

Application Metallurgical Non-metallurgical

Geography APAC Europe North America South America MEA



The aluminum oxide market is driven by the rapid growth in the automotive industry. In addition, other factors such as issues related to the recycling of aluminum scrap are expected to trigger the aluminum oxide market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

