DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Fabasoft AG

Fabasoft AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



28.01.2021 / 19:00

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018



Linz, 28.1.2021 Überblick

O Meldung erfolgt nach Fristablauf

Achtung: Gem § 137 BörseG 2018 ist das Ruhen der Stimmrechte zu beachten, wenn eine Person gegen die Beteiligungsmeldepflicht verstößt. 1. Emittent: Fabasoft AG

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung

Sitz: Linz

Staat: Österreich

4. Namen der Aktionäre: FB Beteiligungen GmbH, 4070 Eferding, Kirchenplatz 8

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 28.1.2021



6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A) Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Summe von

7.A + 7.B in %

Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten Situation am

Tag der Schwellenberührung 42,90 % 0,00 % 42,90 % 11 000 000 Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar) 53,81 % 53,81 %

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle: A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG 2018) Direkt

(§ 130 BörseG 2018) Indirekt

(§ 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000785407 4 228 228 490 286 38,44 % 4,46 % Subsumme A 4 718 514 42,90 % B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments

Verfalldatum

Ausübungsfrist Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können

Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.1 B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte Subsumme B.2

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

O Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

X Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%) 1 Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung 38,44 % 38,44 % 2 FB Beteiligungen GmbH 1 4,46 % 4,46 % 9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

Die Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung hielt vor Berührung des Schwellwertes 45,71% der Stimmrechte des Emittenten und gemeinsam mit der FB Beteiligungen GmbH, einer 100% Tochtergesellschaft der Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung ebenfalls vor Berührung des Schwellwertes 50,17 % der Stimmrechte des Emittenten. The 'Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung' was holding 45.71% of the voting shares of the emitter before touching the relevant threshold, and together with the 'FB Beteiligungen GmbH', a 100% daugther of the 'Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung', also before touching the relevant threshold, 50.17% of the voting shares of the emitter.



Linz am 28.1.2021



28.01.2021 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

