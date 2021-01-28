DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Fabasoft AG
Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018
Überblick
1. Emittent: Fabasoft AG
9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
The 'Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung' was holding 45.71% of the voting shares of the emitter before touching the relevant threshold, and together with the 'FB Beteiligungen GmbH', a 100% daugther of the 'Fallmann & Bauernfeind Privatstiftung', also before touching the relevant threshold, 50.17% of the voting shares of the emitter.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Österreich
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
1164228 28.01.2021