Experian North America earns 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ workplace equality

For the third consecutive year, leading information services company Experian North America has received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index. The designation as a "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality" is the result of scoring 100 on the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

"Experian is committed to supporting our LGBTQ+ employees and allies by fostering a culture of inclusion and belonging that allows everyone to feel comfortable and fully present at work. This inspires innovation to serve, educate and protect our communities. We are delighted to be recognized by the HRC once again, and to continue our work with them," said Craig Boundy, chief executive officer of Experian North America.

Experian is dedicated to creating an environment that encourages employees to bring their whole selves to work. Encouraging allyship and considering equity as essential are critical components of internal initiatives from onboarding new employees to expanding family planning benefits. Experian supports external communities through volunteer and fundraising efforts for organizations such as the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project, It Gets Better Project, Out Equal, and more.

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do-but the best business decision."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 45 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

