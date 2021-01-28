Technavio has been monitoring the winter sports equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 834.99 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the winter sports equipment market. The market growth in 2021 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by the product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The SP SB and HS is the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The rising participation rate in professional ice hockey competitions is the major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%.

Who are the top players in the market?

American Athletic Shoe Co., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Clarus Corp., EDEA srl, Fischer Sports GmbH, GRAF SKATES AG, Icelantic LLC, Roces S.r.l., SCOTT Sports SA, SKIS ROSSIGNOL SA are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments. However, the expensive infrastructural costs associated with winter sports will challenge growth.

How big is the North American market?

45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Athletic Shoe Co., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Clarus Corp., EDEA srl, Fischer Sports GmbH, GRAF SKATES AG, Icelantic LLC, Roces S.r.l., SCOTT Sports SA, and SKIS ROSSIGNOL SA are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity and number of sports tournaments will offer immense growth opportunities, factors such as expensive infrastructural cost associated with winter sports is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this winter sports equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Winter Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The winter sports equipment market is segmented as below:

Product SP SB And HS Footwear Protective Gear Others

Application Skiing Ice Hockey Snowboarding Figure Skating

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



Winter Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The winter sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

Winter Sports Equipment Market Size

Winter Sports Equipment Market Trends

Winter Sports Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising participation rate in professional ice hockey competitions as one of the prime reasons driving the winter sports equipment market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Winter Sports Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist winter sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the winter sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the winter sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of winter sports equipment market vendors

