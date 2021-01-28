Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

A B Graphic International Ltd., Bell Printers Pvt. Ltd., and Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. will emerge as major printing market for packaging industry participants during 2021-2025

The printing market for the packaging industry is expected to grow by USD 227.07 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the printing market for the packaging industry in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006050/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Printing Market for Packaging Industry 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The printing market for the packaging industry will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Materials Industries:

Global Contract Packaging Market- The contract packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, consumer goods, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others), geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Airless Packaging Market- The airless packaging market is segmented by end-user (personal care, healthcare, and home-care), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and key vendors. Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Printing Market For Packaging Industry Participants:

A B Graphic International Ltd.

A B Graphic International Ltd. operates the business through the Unified segment. The company offers innovative digital finishing machines, with laser cutting technology, having fully automated workflow management, fast turnaround, with minimal wastage. Some of these include Digicon Series 3, Digicon Lite 3, Digilase 4.0, Digicon 3000, and ILC 760.

Bell Printers Pvt. Ltd.

Bell Printers Pvt. Ltd. operates the business through various segments such as PACKAGING SOLUTIONS, and PRINTING BOUTIQUE. The company offers digital posters which are a combination of promotion-friendly relevant colors. These digital posters are available in white gloss, photo gloss, heavy posters, wallpaper canvas, white matt, artistic paper, satin paper, and several others.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. operates the business through various segments such as Information communication, Lifestyle, and industrial supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The company offers its customers high-quality services comprising from large-lot manufacturing to planning and design, DTP, printing, processing, and delivery. Some of these products include Book printing, Art collection printing, Magazine printing, Product catalog printing, Brochure printing, etc.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/printing-market-for-packaging-industry-analysis

Printing Market For Packaging Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation

The printing market for the packaging industry is segmented as below:

Technology Flexography Rotogravure Digital Other

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



The printing market for the packaging industry is driven by the rise in demand for packaged beverages. In addition, other factors such as the introduction of innovative flexible packaging designs are expected to trigger the printing market for the packaging industry toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the printing market for the packaging industry, Request Free Sample https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46657

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210128006050/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/