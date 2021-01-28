LM Funding America, Inc.: LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. Announces Closing of $103.5 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Overallotment Option

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2021 / LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAOU) ("LMF Acquisition Opportunities" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,350,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $103,500,000. Each unit consisted of one share of Class A common stock and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on January 26, 2021 under the symbol "LMAOU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "LMAO" and "LMAOW," respectively.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $105,570,000 (or $10.20 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of January 28, 2021 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

A registration statement relating to the securities was declared effective by the SEC on January 25, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, New York 10174. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc.

LM Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. is a blank check company organized under the laws of Delaware formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business, industry or geographical location, it intends to focus initially on transactions with companies and/or assets within the financial services industry, including potentially the financial technology sector and related sectors. The Company is led by Bruce M. Rodgers, its Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Russell, its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to Messrs. Rodgers and Russell, the Company's Board of Directors also includes Martin Traber, Bruce Bennett, and Craig Burson.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact: Bruce M. Rodgers, Chairman, and CEO LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc. Tel (813) 222-8996 ir@lmfacquisitions.com SOURCE: LM Funding America, Inc.

