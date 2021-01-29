Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: Webshop nach nur ein paar Tagen ausverkauft!
WKN: 871004 ISIN: FI0009005961 Ticker-Symbol: ENUR 
PR Newswire
29.01.2021 | 07:58
Stora Enso will close its Virdia operations in the United States

HELSINKI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has decided to permanently close its US-based Virdia operations during 2021. Virdia was acquired in 2014 and has focused on conversion of cellulosic biomass from sugar cane bagasse into refined sugars. The operations have consisted of a research centre in Danville, Virginia and a demo plant in Raceland, Louisiana, which will both be closed.

The closure is in line with Stora Enso's strategic choices in R&D to drive future growth and value creation from forest-based materials. Furthermore, today, the company's innovation work focuses considerably more on applications further down the value chain instead of being a raw material supplier. There will be a stepwise process for discontinuing the operations and closing the sites during 2021. The employee impact will be approximately 65 Stora Enso employees and 18 contractors.

The asset write downs and provisions were booked as items affecting comparability (IAC) of EUR -53 million in Stora Enso's fourth quarter 2020 results. A further EUR -6 million of items affecting comparability are expected to be recorded in the Q1 2021. The closure will not have material impact on Stora Enso's sales.

In its US-based operations, Stora Enso has been studying alternatives for separation technologies that enable cellulosic biomass, such as bagasse, to be converted into highly refined sugars. The company has gained insights from this research for its innovation work, which will be of benefit in future applications. The intellectual property belongs to Stora Enso for further use by the different businesses in the company.

Stora Enso is committed to a safe and orderly closure of operations and will honour existing contractual obligations and liabilities with relevant stakeholders as required and deemed appropriate. Stora Enso will provide support for its local employees throughout the shutdown process.

For further information, please contact:
Ulrika Lilja
EVP, Communications and Marketing
tel. +46 72 221 9228

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel. +358 40 763 8767

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 25 000 employees in over 30 countries. Our sales in 2019 were EUR 10.1 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-will-close-its-virdia-operations-in-the-united-states,c3276075

© 2021 PR Newswire
