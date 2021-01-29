Regulatory News:
Intrasense (Paris:ALINS)(FR0011179886 ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian, announces the publication of its half year liquidity contract signed with TSAF Tradition Securities And Futures.
For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2020:
- 31 000 shares,
- 24 312,12 €.
The following means were included in the account on 30/06/2020:
- 29 000 shares,
- 23 943,86 €.
In the second half of the year, the liquidity contract negotiated:
S2 2020
BUY
SELL
Number of shares
38 797
36 797
Number of transactions
36
32
Amount
36 763,57
37 131,83
About Intrasense
Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research Development. Intrasense has been labelled 'innovative company' by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr
Appendix 1
