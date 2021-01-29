Regulatory News:

Intrasense (Paris:ALINS)(FR0011179886 ALINS), a specialist in medical imaging software solutions and designer of Myrian, announces the publication of its half year liquidity contract signed with TSAF Tradition Securities And Futures.

For the liquidity contract signed with TSAF Tradition Securities And Futures, the following means were included in the account on 31/12/2020:

31 000 shares,

24 312,12 €.

The following means were included in the account on 30/06/2020:

29 000 shares,

23 943,86 €.

In the second half of the year, the liquidity contract negotiated:

S2 2020 BUY SELL Number of shares 38 797 36 797 Number of transactions 36 32 Amount 36 763,57 37 131,83

About Intrasense

Founded in 2004, Intrasense develops and markets a unique medical device named Myrian, a software platform facilitating and ensuring diagnosis, decision-making and therapeutic follow-up. Thanks to Myrian more than 1000 hospitals and clinics spread over 40 countries use a unique and integrated platform supporting all types of imaging modalities (MRI, scanner…). Enriched with expert clinical modules dedicated to specific pathologies and organs, Myrian provides a universal medical image processing solution which can be fully integrated into any healthcare information system. Intrasense has more than 40 employees among which 15 are dedicated to Research Development. Intrasense has been labelled 'innovative company' by the BPI and has invested more than 10 million euros in Research Development since its creation. More information on: www.intrasense.fr

Appendix 1

Transaction for each day Date B/S Number Price Amount in € 03/07/2020 B 2 016 0,858 1 729,73 03/07/2020 S 1 016 0,866 879,86 06/07/2020 S 2 000 0,948 1 896,00 10/07/2020 B 1 000 0,916 916,00 10/07/2020 S 1 000 0,948 948,00 13/07/2020 B 1 000 0,928 928,00 13/07/2020 S 1 000 0,938 938,00 14/07/2020 B 2 000 0,862 1 724,00 14/07/2020 S 1 000 0,898 898,00 17/07/2020 B 1 0,844 0,84 17/07/2020 S 1 0,89 0,89 30/07/2020 B 1 000 0,802 802,00 12/08/2020 B 1 000 0,784 784,00 12/08/2020 S 1 000 0,798 798,00 14/08/2020 B 1 000 0,83 830,00 14/08/2020 S 1 000 0,83 830,00 17/08/2020 B 1 000 0,808 808,00 17/08/2020 S 1 000 0,838 838,00 07/09/2020 B 1 000 0,722 722,00 10/09/2020 B 500 0,6368 318,40 15/09/2020 B 263 0,656 172,53 15/09/2020 S 263 0,678 178,31 16/09/2020 S 5 030 0,9 4 527,00 17/09/2020 B 2 030 1,0127 2 055,78 17/09/2020 S 1 000 1,05 1 050,00 18/09/2020 B 1 000 0,85 850,00 24/09/2020 B 1 000 1 1 000,00 24/09/2020 S 1 000 1 1 000,00 29/09/2020 B 1 000 0,9 900,00 30/09/2020 B 500 0,95 475,00 01/10/2020 B 1 000 0,9 900,00 05/10/2020 B 1 000 0,9068 906,80 05/10/2020 S 1 000 0,912 912,00 09/10/2020 B 1 000 1 1 000,00 09/10/2020 S 4 000 1,1425 4 570,00 13/10/2020 B 1 000 1,1 1 100,00 13/10/2020 S 1 000 1,15 1 150,00 14/10/2020 S 1 000 1,05 1 050,00 16/10/2020 S 1 000 1,2 1 200,00 20/10/2020 S 1 000 1,1 1 100,00 20/10/2020 S 1 000 1,2 1 200,00 22/10/2020 B 1 000 1,15 1 150,00 22/10/2020 S 1 000 1,195 1 195,00 23/10/2020 B 1 000 1,15 1 150,00 23/10/2020 S 1 000 1,19 1 190,00 26/10/2020 B 1 000 1,1 1 100,00 28/10/2020 B 1 000 0,96 960,00 28/10/2020 S 1 000 0,99 990,00 29/10/2020 S 1 000 1,05 1 050,00 09/11/2020 B 3 000 0,8894 2 668,20 09/11/2020 S 1 000 0,984 984,00 12/11/2020 B 987 1,055 1 041,29 12/11/2020 S 987 1,095 1 080,77 16/11/2020 B 1 000 0,92 920,00 16/11/2020 S 1 000 0,98 980,00 18/11/2020 B 1 000 0,95 950,00 08/12/2020 S 1 000 1,095 1 095,00 10/12/2020 B 2 000 1,165 2 330,00 10/12/2020 S 1 000 1,295 1 295,00 14/12/2020 B 1 000 1,07 1 070,00 15/12/2020 B 500 0,98 490,00 16/12/2020 B 500 0,968 484,00 16/12/2020 S 500 0,998 499,00 17/12/2020 S 500 0,988 494,00 21/12/2020 B 1 000 0,902 902,00 21/12/2020 S 1 000 0,93 930,00 28/12/2020 B 1 000 0,95 950,00 28/12/2020 S 1 000 1,06 1 060,00

