Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2020

The Yara International ASA fourth quarter 2020 results will be published on Tuesday 9 February 2021at08:00 CET.





An on-line presentation will be held at 12:00 CET, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether. The presentation will be held in English.



The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:

yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/





There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CET the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara's management.



Please use this link for online registration for the conference call:

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/4085089





Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.



