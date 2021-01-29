

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence decreased to the lowest level in five months in January, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index decreased to 29.6 in January from 31.8 in December.



The latest index was the lowest since August, when it was 29.3.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index for overall livelihood decreased to 32.2 in January and the index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods fell to 31.6.



The indicators measuring the income growth decreased to 33.5 and employment decline to 21.1.



The latest survey was conducted on January 15 among 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

