

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB or H&M Group (HNNMY.PK, HMRZF.PK, HEN.L) reported Friday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax fell to 2.49 billion Swedish kronor from 4.21 billion kronor. Earnings per share were 1.50 kronor, lower than 2.54 kronor a year ago.



Excluding IFRS 16, profit after tax amounted to 2.39 billion kronor in the latest quarter.



Gross margin declined to 52.1 percent from 54 percent last year.



H&M group's net sales fell to 52.55 billion kronor from last year's 61.69 billion kronor. In local currencies, net sales decreased 10 percent.



The company noted that a strong recovery at the start of the quarter was significantly slowed when the second wave of the pandemic again led to extensive new restrictions and lockdowns.



H&M group's online sales continued to develop strongly while sales in store decreased substantially as a result of the Covid restrictions. Online sales increased 50 percent in local currencies in the fourth quarter.



From December 1 to January 27, 2021, net sales decreased by 23 percent in local currencies



For 2021, the company plans to close 350 stores, and to open over 100 new stores.



H&M group said its growth target to increase sales in local currencies by 10-15 percent per year with continued high profitability remains a long-term target.



