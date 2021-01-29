Anzeige
Freitag, 29.01.2021
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
PR Newswire
29.01.2021 | 08:52
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 28

[29.01.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BG0J8M6684,746.0000EUR09,206,583.55108.6374

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BG0J8L5918,650.0000EUR01,902,399.15102.005321.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BF2T2N6710,821.000GBP01,053,366.4197.344621.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF28.01.21IE00BH059L7445,600.0000EUR04,853,359.69106.4333

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short28.01.21IE00BH05CB83100,800.0000EUR09,146,531.4890.7394
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB JPM Global CR VOL Prem Indx UCIT EUR28.01.21IE00BHPGG8131,019.0000EUR010,424,104.3210,229.7393
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BKP52691205,964.0000EUR020,542,842.4399.7400
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BL6XZW691,097,907.0000EUR0111,436,391.26101.498921.01.21

Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB North America CDX HY CR
SHRT ETF USD		28.01.21IE00BH057J1318,000.0000USD01,665,823.4892.5457
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD28.01.21IE00BMDWWS8588,057.0000USD09,303,980.55105.6586
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD28.01.21IE00BN0T9H7010,904.0000GBP01,154,857.74105.9114
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD28.01.21IE00BKX90X6780,336.0000EUR08,459,998.83105.3077
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BMQ5Y557412,500.0000EUR041,026,388.9699.4579
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BN4GXL632,626,000.0000EUR026,166,649.119.9645
Fund: Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF28.01.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.0000SEK01,007,883.9399.9885
