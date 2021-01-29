Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 28
[29.01.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|84,746.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,206,583.55
|108.6374
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|18,650.0000
|EUR
|0
|1,902,399.15
|102.0053
|21.01.21
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BF2T2N67
|10,821.000
|GBP
|0
|1,053,366.41
|97.3446
|21.01.21
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BH059L74
|45,600.0000
|EUR
|0
|4,853,359.69
|106.4333
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|28.01.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|100,800.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,146,531.48
|90.7394
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB JPM Global CR VOL Prem Indx UCIT EUR
|28.01.21
|IE00BHPGG813
|1,019.0000
|EUR
|0
|10,424,104.32
|10,229.7393
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BKP52691
|205,964.0000
|EUR
|0
|20,542,842.43
|99.7400
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|1,097,907.0000
|EUR
|0
|111,436,391.26
|101.4989
|21.01.21
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB North America CDX HY CR
SHRT ETF USD
|28.01.21
|IE00BH057J13
|18,000.0000
|USD
|0
|1,665,823.48
|92.5457
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.01.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|88,057.0000
|USD
|0
|9,303,980.55
|105.6586
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.01.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|10,904.0000
|GBP
|0
|1,154,857.74
|105.9114
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|28.01.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|80,336.0000
|EUR
|0
|8,459,998.83
|105.3077
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|412,500.0000
|EUR
|0
|41,026,388.96
|99.4579
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|2,626,000.0000
|EUR
|0
|26,166,649.11
|9.9645
|Fund:
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|28.01.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.0000
|SEK
|0
|1,007,883.93
|99.9885
