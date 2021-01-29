American IRA, LLC: American IRA Discusses Different Types of Real Estate Available with a Self-Directed IRA

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 29, 2021 / What are the different types of real estate in which investors with a Self-Directed IRA can put aside retirement money? That is the question answered in a recent post at American IRA. The Self-Directed IRA administration firm, based in North Carolina, recently took to its blog to explain why there are different types of real estate available for investors-and even highlighted a few of the specific options.

For example, the post started out by highlighting both single-family homes and multi-family homes or multi-unit homes. Noting that these investments are often the favorites of real estate investors who need quick food in the door into real estate investing, the post explained how these investments typically work. "Single-family homes are simple," noted the post, "but they can also form the bedrock for an investment strategy" that lasts for years.

The post did not limit itself to family units and homes, however. Instead, it also talked about commercial property and business rentals-two areas that have taken a hit during the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns associated with social distancing. However, the post notes, investors who find high-quality commercial property and long-term tenants can also rely on a stable source of income that can last into retirement.

"With this post, we wanted to show that when we talk about real estate, it doesn't have to mean one thing," said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. "Instead, with a Self-Directed IRA, there are all sorts of investment opportunities available. And this post highlights some of the different investments possible when using a Self-Directed IRA."

The post even talked about the investment possibility of raw land, which does not bring in rental income for retirement. However, a well-placed raw land investment can still turn around a good profit. Real estate, like any other investment, is not without its risks.

American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, CEO in Asheville, NC.

The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $400 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.

As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA."

