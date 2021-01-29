Werner Global Logistics is the latest acquisition of the fast-growing Scan Global Logistics Group

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan Global Logistics Group signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Air and Ocean activities of one of the largest transportation and logistics companies in the U.S, Werner Enterprises. Together, they enter into a new strategic relationship to offer comprehensive international logistics solutions to Werner's existing and future North American customers.

Throughout the global pandemic, Scan Global Logistics Group (SGL Group) has been on an expansive journey. Entering markets in new countries, increasing existing and new activities in Austria, Belgium, Poland, Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Spain, Germany and Sweden - as the SGL Group has stayed committed to delivering uncomplicated solutions around the world.

"After working with the SGLT team and understanding their core values and capabilities, I am excited for WGL's international customers, associates and transportation partners worldwide," said Werner's Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. "We are proud of the global operation WGL has built and are confident it will continue to succeed as part of the SGLT family.

"And the feeling is mutual," says Allan Melgaard, Group CEO of SGL Group:

"We are very excited to welcome our new colleagues and customers. The acquisition is perfectly aligned with our corporate growth ambitions."

"With this acquisition, we can grow our network and presence in Mexico, China and North America even more for the benefit of our customers. For us, every challenge is an opportunity to unlock potential, and we will use all our abilities, exploring and understanding our clients' needs to find the right solutions at the right time.", Mr. Melgaard noted.

