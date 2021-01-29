DJ PJSC RusHydro: Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on January 27, 2021

PJSC RusHydro announces that the Company's Board of Directors held a meeting on January 27, 2021. At the in-person meeting, Yu. P. Trutnev, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, proposed that an additional item on the constitution of the management bodies of the Company be included in the Meeting Agenda, as well as that the sequence of items on the agenda be modified. Resolutions passed on Items of the agenda: Item 1: On Constitution of the Management Bodies of the Company: 1.1. On Terminating the Powers of Acting Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of the Company. Adopted Resolution: The powers vested in Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin as acting Chairman of the Management Board - General Director of the Company be terminated, and his employment contract be terminated, on January 27, 2021, pursuant to Part 1, Clause 2, of Article 278 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation. 1.2. On Election of the Company Sole Executive Body. Adopted Resolution: 1. Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin be elected to the position of the Company sole executive body as from January 28, 2021 for a term of five (5) years. 2. Yuriy Petrovich Trutnev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, be empowered to determine the terms and conditions of, and sign for and on behalf of the Company, an employment contract with Viktor Viktorovich Khmarin, the Company sole executive body. Victor Viktorovich Khmarin does not own shares in the company's authorized capital. Item 2: On Approval of the Company Business Plan (Including Investment Program) for 2021 - 2025. Adopted Resolution: The Management Board of the Company be instructed, taking into account the discussion that took place, to ensure the rework and approval of the Company Business Plan (including the Investment Program) with Minenergo of Russia and submit them for consideration by the Board of Directors of the Company. Item 3: On Approval of the RusHydro Group Consolidated Business Plan (Including Consolidated Investment Program) for 2021 - 2025. Adopted Resolution: The Management Board of the Company be instructed, taking into account the discussion that took place, to ensure the rework and approval of the Consolidated RusHydro Group Business Plan (Including ??? consolidated Investment Program) with Minenergo of Russia and submit them for consideration by the Board of Directors of the Company. Item 4: On Consideration of Issues of Material Importance for the Company: 4.1. On Approval of the List and Target Values of Annual Key Performance Indicators of the RusHydro Management Board Members for 2021. Adopted Resolution: The Management Board of the Company be instructed, taking into account the discussion that took place, to keep on working over the list and target values of annual key performance indicators of the members of the Management Board of RusHydro for 2021 and submit them for consideration by the Board of Directors of the Company concurrently with the items on approval of the Company Business Plan (including the Investment Program) for 2021 - 2025 and the consolidated RusHydro Group Business Plan (including the consolidated Investment Program) for 2021 - 2025. 4.2. On Supplementing the Company Board of Directors Activity Plan for 2021 with RusHydro Group Development Strategic Initiatives. Adopted Resolution: The Company Board of Directors Activity Plan for 2021 be supplemented with RusHydro Group development strategic initiatives (Schedule No. 1 to the Minutes). About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 