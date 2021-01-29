Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
München
29.01.21
08:08 Uhr
7,980 Euro
+0,040
+0,50 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,07010:44
PR Newswire
29.01.2021 | 09:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Citycon is supporting its communities by establishing vaccination services in several of its centres

HELSINKI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with local authorities, Citycon has established covid-19 vaccination facilities in several of its centres in the Nordics. The aim is to improve the access of the vaccine for citizens by utilizing the portfolio of conveniently located urban hubs to accelerate vaccination rates.

Citycon is working with local health authorities throughout the Nordic region to co-operate in establishing vaccination services in its necessity-based community centres. Agreements have already been made with the municipalities to open vaccination centres at Stovner in Norway, and IsoKristiina in Finland. There are on-going dialogues with other municipalities to provide more vaccination centres in the near term.

"This effort is consistent with our emphasis throughout the pandemic to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of customers and employees. As the urban hub in these communities we see it as our responsibility to help all the municipalities with this essential distribution effort", says F Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Media Inquiries:

Tarja Parkkila
Communications Manager
Tel. +358 40 756 0545
tarja.parkkila@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-is-supporting-its-communities-by-establishing-vaccination-services-in-several-of-its-centres,c3276124

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/citycon-isokristiina,c2872259

Citycon IsoKristiina

CITYCON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.