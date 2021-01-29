Citycon is supporting its communities by establishing vaccination services in several of its centres

HELSINKI, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with local authorities, Citycon has established covid-19 vaccination facilities in several of its centres in the Nordics. The aim is to improve the access of the vaccine for citizens by utilizing the portfolio of conveniently located urban hubs to accelerate vaccination rates.

Citycon is working with local health authorities throughout the Nordic region to co-operate in establishing vaccination services in its necessity-based community centres. Agreements have already been made with the municipalities to open vaccination centres at Stovner in Norway, and IsoKristiina in Finland. There are on-going dialogues with other municipalities to provide more vaccination centres in the near term.

"This effort is consistent with our emphasis throughout the pandemic to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of customers and employees. As the urban hub in these communities we see it as our responsibility to help all the municipalities with this essential distribution effort", says F Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon.

Media Inquiries:

Tarja Parkkila

Communications Manager

Tel. +358 40 756 0545

tarja.parkkila@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

www.citycon.com

