

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate declined marginally in December, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The gross unemployment rate fell to a seasonally adjusted 4.4 percent in December from 4.5 percent in November.



The gross unemployment declined for the seventh month in a row in December, mainly due to the Covid-19 closure in mid-March, the agency said.



The gross unemployment fell by 2,000 to 125,600 in December from 127,600 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, fell to 1.8 percent in December from 1.9 percent in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 5.8 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons was 177,000 in December.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de