Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2020

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 
2020 
29-Jan-2021 / 08:42 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: BRSA Unconsolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2020 
 
DATE: January 28, 2021 
 
 
 
Please find BRSA Unconsolidated Financial Statements dated 31 December 2020 attached. 
 
 
Please refer to Garanti Bank Investor Relations website at www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com to access BRSA 
Consolidated Earnings Presentation dated 31 December 2020. 
 
In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
Attachment 
File: 4Q20 BRSA Unconsolidated Financials Report 
ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  92535 
EQS News ID:   1164313 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 03:43 ET (08:43 GMT)

