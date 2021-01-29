

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Friday, with concerns over a cash squeeze in China and talk of more position unwinding by damaged players weighing on markets.



The benchmark DAX dropped 123 points, or 0.9 percent, to 13,542 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



SAP shares declined 1.6 percent. The software company said it expects fiscal 2021 adjusted operating profit of 7.8 billion euros to 8.2 billion euros, compared to last year's 8.28 billion euros. The outlook represents a 1 percent to 6 percent drop at constant currencies.



In economic releases, Germany's unemployment rate rose marginally in December, the labor force survey from Destatis showed.



The jobless rate climbed to 4.6 percent from 4.5 percent in November. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.4 percent in December. The number of unemployed increased 562,000, or 40.3 percent.



