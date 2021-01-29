DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice

2021-01-29

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



DZ BANK AG (contact: Ingo Holzwarth; telephone: +49 69 7447 4812) hereby

gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

The security to be stabilised:

Issuer: VOLKSWAGEN LEASING GMBH

Guarantor (if any): Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1.000.000.000

Description: fixed rate, due July 12, 2023

Offer price: 99.963

Other offer terms: payment January 12 2021, denoms 1k/1k, bullet

Stabilisation:

Stabilisation Coordinator: DZ BANK AG

Stabilising Managers: BNP

Citi

DZ BANK

Mizuho

SEB

Stabilisation period expected to start on: January 5, 2021

Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities

Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of overallotment facility: The Stabilising Managers may overallot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.

Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.