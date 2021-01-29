INPOST S.A.: InPost S.A. - Stabilisation Notice

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In connection with the Offering of shares in InPost S.A. and further to the Stabilisation Notice dated 27 January 2021, Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G. hereby announces that it has fully exercised the Over-Allotment option for 26,250,000 shares of the Company out of the up to 26,250,000 Over-Allotment shares granted by InPost S.A.. The purchase price of the option shares is €16.00, equal to the offer price in the Offering, for an aggregate consideration of approximately €420 million.



Further to the Stabilisation Notice dated 27 January 2021, Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G. hereby gives notice of the end of the stabilisation period and that the Stabilising Manager(s) named below did not undertake stabilisation in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The securities: Issuer: InPost S.A. ("Issuer") Securities: Ordinary shares of the Issuer ("Shares") (ISIN: LU2290522684) Offer size: 175,000,000 Ordinary Shares (excluding the Over-allotment Option) Offer price: 16.00 EUR per Ordinary Share Stabilisation: Stabilising Manager(s): In relation to the Shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam,

Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G Stabilisation period start: 27 January 2021 Stabilisation period end: 29 January 2021 Maximum size of over-allotment facility: 26,250,000 Shares Stabilisation trading venues: Euronext Amsterdam (No OTC)

And other order-book venues (e.g. Turquoise, CBOE DXE) Over-allotment Option (as fully exercised): Terms: The Issuer has granted Citigroup Global Markets Europe A.G., in its capacity as stabilisation manager, on behalf of the underwriters, the option to acquire up to an additional 26,250,000 Shares at the Offer price (representing up to 15% of the Offer size). Duration: This option may be exercised, in whole or in part, for 30 calendar days after 27 January 2021.

