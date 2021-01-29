DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
London, January 29
|DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
2021-01-29
|Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
DZ BANK AG (contact: Ingo Holzwarth; telephone: +49 69 7447 4812) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|The security to be stabilised:
|Issuer:
|VOLKSWAGEN LEASING GMBH
|Guarantor (if any):
|Volkswagen Financial Services AG
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 750.000.000
|Description:
|fixed rate, due January 12, 2029
|Offer price:
|99.439
|Other offer terms:
|payment January 12 2021, denoms 1k/1k, bullet
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
|DZ BANK AG
|Stabilising Managers:
|BNP
Citi
DZ BANK
Mizuho
SEB
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|January 5, 2021
|Stabilisation period expected to end on:
|no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of overallotment facility:
|The Stabilising Managers may overallot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
|This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
