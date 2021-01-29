Anzeige
29.01.2021
DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

DZ Bank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

London, January 29

DZ Bank AG: Post-Stabilisation Notice
2021-01-29
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

DZ BANK AG (contact: Ingo Holzwarth; telephone: +49 69 7447 4812) hereby
gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:VOLKSWAGEN LEASING GMBH
Guarantor (if any):Volkswagen Financial Services AG
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 750.000.000
Description:fixed rate, due January 12, 2029
Offer price:99.439
Other offer terms:payment January 12 2021, denoms 1k/1k, bullet
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:DZ BANK AG
Stabilising Managers:BNP
Citi
DZ BANK
Mizuho
SEB
Stabilisation period expected to start on:January 5, 2021
Stabilisation period expected to end on:no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of overallotment facility:The Stabilising Managers may overallot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:Luxembourg Stock Exchange
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

