

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment declined unexpectedly in January, figures from the Federal Labor Agency showed Friday.



The number of people out of work decreased by 41,000 in January after falling 40,000 in December. Economists had forecast an increase of 6,000.



The unemployment rate was stable at 6 percent in January. The rate was expected to remain at December's initially estimated rate of 6.1 percent.



'All in all, the labor market continued to be in robust shape in January,' Federal Employment Agency CEO Detlef Scheele said.



According to the labor force survey, released by Destatis, the jobless rate climbed to 4.6 percent in December from 4.5 percent in November.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.4 percent in December. The number of unemployed increased 562,000, or 40.3 percent. About 1.95 million people were unemployed in December, up 0.5 percent on November.



