

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lloyds Banking Group plc. (LLOY.L, LYG) announced Friday that Sara Weller plans to retire as Chair of the Responsible Business Committee and a Non-Executive Director at the AGM in May 2021. She will have served 9 years as a Non-Executive Director in February 2021.



The company also said Amanda Mackenzie, a Non-Executive Director since October 2018, will take on the role of Chair of the Responsible Business Committee following Sara's retirement from the Board.



Meanwhile, Sarah Legg, a Non-Executive Director since December 2019 and Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed as a member of the Responsible Business Committee with effect from February 1, 2021.



The company established the Board-level Responsible Business Committee in 2015 as a further demonstration of its commitment to sustainability and to put customers and communities at the heart of everything it does.



