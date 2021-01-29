

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the third consecutive day COVID fatalities touched the 4000 mark in the United States.



With 4000 additional deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the pandemic rose to 433195, as per latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.



This is for the first time that the pandemic claims the lives of 4000 Americans for three days in a row, which is mainly driven by record numbers of deaths reported in the South and West.



With 168676 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting in the last 24 hours, total cases in the U.S. increased to 25766736. COVID-19 cases fell in almost every state.



In long-term-care facilities, cases and deaths both fell from a week ago.



COVID hospitalizations fell by more than 3,000 on Thursday, bringing the number of people currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with coronavirus infection down to 104,303. Out of this, 20,113 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units. There were big drops across all the major outbreak states. Hospitalizations are down another 10 percent from last week.



Hospitalizations are falling because cases are falling in every region. The West is back to pre-Thanksgiving levels. The Midwest is confirming fewer cases than at any time since mid-October. Hospitalizations dropped in all but on state across the country. Only Vermont saw COVID-19 hospitalizations increase this week - from 46 to 47 patients.



Test positivity rate also is falling to the lowest level in several weeks. Out of 2.1 million people who were tested, only 8.54 percent returned positive for the disease.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, at least 48,386,275 anti-Covid vaccine doses have been distributed and at least 26,193,682 shots administered nationally until Thursday.



Thursday, the first cases of a more contagious coronavirus variant originally identified in South Africa were reported in the U.S. The variant has been detected in more than 30 countries so far, according to WHO.



'While some jurisdictions are seeing an uptick in the percentage of variant cases among tested samples, we won't know whether the variants are to blame for any increase in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations until states are able to perform significantly more genomic sequencing,' COVID Tracking Project said.



The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington forecast Thursday that new variants are likely to add up to 85,000 fatalities, taking the total US Covid-19 death toll to 594,624 by May.



The results of a third stage trial of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine showed an efficacy of 89.3 percent against the virus, the pharmaceutical company said.



In COVID-related news in other parts of the world, Germany's vaccine commission said AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine is not ideal to be administered to people above the age of 65.



Mexico on Thursday overtook India as the country with the third highest Covid-19 death toll in the world.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

