Packaging Companies in Seafood Packaging Market Focus on Shelf-life to Explore Environmentally Friendly Propositions, Valuation to touch ~US$ 6.5 Bn by 2027: TMR

- Nutrition preservation characteristics and environmental sustainability of packaging materials, and strides in aquaculture should go hand-in-hand, Rise in seafood trade in Asia Pacific countries to spur growth

- Seafood packaging market to see continuous developments in modified atmosphere packaging and vacuum packaging to bring improvements, packaging companies lean on expanding their product portfolio

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Packaging industry recognize vast potential in seafood trade and consumption. The seafood packaging market has made advances on the back of thriving aquaculture activities, especially in Asia Pacific. Advent of an array of materials used in primary and secondary packaging on one hand, and constant progress in modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging on the other hand shape these advances.

Packaging companies concurrently focus on meeting the advanced food preservation needs during transportation, and the sustainability quotient of packaging. They have been trying to harness the properties of plastic, paper and paperboard, and metals to meet the changing customer propositions in the seafood packaging market.

During the assessment period of 2019 - 2027, the global market is expected to clock CAGR of ~5%. Seafood brands tapping into the vast revenue potential found in North America and Europe will expand their product portfolios toward sustainability. Together with this, a continuously rising aquaculture industry and seafood trade will help the seafood packaging market to touch the mark of 6.5 Bn by the period-end.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28769

Key Findings of Seafood Packaging Market

Cost-effective and High-performing Food Packaging Technologies help Seafood Brands

Evolution in the seafood packaging market pivots on the food packaging companies to offer high-end technologies to meet requirements of seafood brands. Brands are keen on adopting processing technologies that prolong the shelf-life and nutritional value of the final products. In the scenario, both vacuum skin packaging and modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) have seen widespread adoption. For instance, vacuum packaging technology are adopted by packaging converters, due to better food preservation and cost-effectiveness.

Despite the unique advantages of each of the two, players in the seafood packaging market are relentlessly working to overcome the limitations. Thus, alternative packaging technologies and new packaging materials find adoption to meet the freshness of poultry and fish products. New packaging methods such as retorting using pouches and metal cans are gathering marked traction in the seafood packaging market.

Analyze global seafood packaging market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Environment-Friendly Recyclable Packaging Materials Attract Regulators

Aside from the high-barrier requirement seafood packaging are expected to meet, the seafood packaging market is making conscious transition toward the use of recyclable materials. As industry experts concur, the environmental sustainability of seafood packaging materials and the sustainability of aquaculture activities in various economies must go hand-in-hand. Regulators, notably the FDA, and organizations such as the FAO have reiterated this, nudging companies serving the seafood packaging market to expand their product portfolio on these lines.

Explore 254 pages of superlative research, current market scenario, and extensive geographical projections. Gain insights into the Seafood Packaging Market (Product Type: Trays, Bags & Pouches, Food Cans, Boxes, Jars, Shrink Films, and Others; Material: Plastic [HDPE, LDPE, PP, PA, PET, PVC, and Others], Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, and Others; Packaging Technology: MAP, Vacuum, and Others; Application: Processed [Frozen & Chilled and Ready-to-eat] and Fresh; and Seafood Type: Fish, Molluscs, Crustaceans, and Others) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027 at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/seafood-packaging-market.html

Changing Consumer Preferences Shape Demand Trends

Packaging companies in the seafood packaging market offer high-barrier materials, such as polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) barrier films, to preserve the freshness of seafood products. Their consistent focus on offering convenience has led to the use of different polymers for food cans, shrink films, boxes, and pouches. A popular product category is microwave-safe pouches. Multi-layer pouches and bags are expanding the choice of consumers to consume these at their convenience, for instance. Further, packaging companies can also harness these packaging to advance their brand positioning.

Seafood Packaging Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Rise in demand for seafood along with a thriving aquaculture activities drive growth

Demand for smart packaging that keep track on numerous freshness criteria of perishable food products drive product developments in the seafood packaging market

Focus on reducing bacterial contamination to shape the decision of the type of packaging method

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=28769

Seafood Packaging Market: Regional Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a promising market propelled by thriving seafood trade.

is a promising market propelled by thriving seafood trade. The regional market is expected to account for the major share in the global seafood packaging market. China is a markedly lucrative market not only in Asia Pacific but globally as well.

is a markedly lucrative market not only in but globally as well. Adoption of advanced packaging technologies in Europe will keep the market replete with opportunities.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the Global Packaging Industry:

Food Powder Packing Machines Market - The food powder packing machines market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period, owing to several factors about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the food powder packing machines market report

Pet Food Packaging Market - The global pet food packaging market is a major market in developed countries, where the pet care industry has grown steadily following growing demand for pet ownership and rising incorporation of advanced pet care protocol.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/seafood-packaging-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg