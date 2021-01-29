DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 29-Jan-2021 / 12:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Information statement[i] on the meeting of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 02nd of February 2021. Date when the Chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: the 29th of January 2021. Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 1. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 2. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC. Website used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- [i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 92599 EQS News ID: 1164440 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

