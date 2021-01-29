Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 29.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 653 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
29.01.21
11:16 Uhr
3,600 Euro
-0,080
-2,17 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,64012:44
3,6203,64013:01
Dow Jones News
29.01.2021 | 12:46
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Surgutneftegas PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of Surgutneftegas PJSC and its agenda

DJ 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its agenda 

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC and its 
agenda 
29-Jan-2021 / 12:12 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information statement[i]  on the meeting of the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC and its agenda 
 
The Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC will hold a meeting on the 02nd of February 2021. 
 
Date when the Chairperson of the issuer's Board of Directors resolved to hold a meeting of the issuer's Board of 
Directors: the 29th of January 2021. 
 
 
 
Agenda of the meeting of the issuer's Board of Directors: 
 
1. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Board of Directors of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
2. On putting the candidates on the list of candidates for voting on elections to the Auditing Committee of 
"Surgutneftegas" PJSC. 
 
Website used by the issuer to disclose information: 
 
http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; 
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
[i] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US8688612048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SGGD 
LEI Code:      2138002GZLU65FRAC894 
Sequence No.:  92599 
EQS News ID:   1164440 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2021 06:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

SURGUTNEFTEGAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.