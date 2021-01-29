NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2021 were: 746.18p Capital only 753.27p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 35,400 ordinary shares on 28th January 2021, the Company has 89,310,400 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.