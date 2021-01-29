NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC 549300WWOCXSC241W468 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 28 January 2021 were: 175.89p Capital only 176.60p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 27th November 2020, the Company has 79,784,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,577,261 which are held in treasury.